KlondikeCoin Price Reaches $0.0091 on Exchanges (KDC)

KlondikeCoin (CURRENCY:KDC) traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 2:00 AM ET on March 26th. KlondikeCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and $36.00 worth of KlondikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KlondikeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KlondikeCoin has traded down 26.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.19 or 0.01692270 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007759 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003994 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005914 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007805 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00016921 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00001189 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00021195 BTC.

KlondikeCoin Coin Profile

KlondikeCoin (KDC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 9th, 2014. KlondikeCoin’s official website is klondikecoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klondike Coin is a scrypt based proof of work coin with a one minute block interval or block target – and a one minute or one block Kimoto gravity well based difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling KlondikeCoin

KlondikeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase KlondikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KlondikeCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KlondikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

