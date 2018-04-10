Knowles (KN) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Knowles (NYSE:KN) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,098,115 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,524 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.23% of Knowles worth $16,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KN. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Knowles by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,358 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 13,645 shares during the period. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Knowles by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,795 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,781,000 after buying an additional 73,995 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Knowles by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 222,252 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 27,347 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Knowles by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 5,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in Knowles during the fourth quarter worth approximately $324,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Knowles in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Piper Jaffray assumed coverage on shares of Knowles in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Knowles from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

In other news, Director Didier Hirsch bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.45 per share, with a total value of $43,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 8,180 shares of company stock valued at $114,370. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KN traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.00. The company had a trading volume of 672,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,311. Knowles has a 52 week low of $11.83 and a 52 week high of $19.90. The company has a market cap of $1,077.48, a PE ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.96 million. Knowles had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Knowles will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Knowles Corporation is a global supplier of micro-acoustic, audio processing and specialty component solutions, serving the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, military, aerospace and industrial markets. The Company operates through two segments: Mobile Consumer Electronics (MCE) and Specialty Components (SC).

