Koch Industries Inc. Purchases New Holdings in SSR Mining Inc (SSRM)

Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invictus RG increased its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Invictus RG now owns 25,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 10,102 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in SSR Mining by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 137,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 39,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSRM stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 602,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a current ratio of 11.19. SSR Mining Inc has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $11.41. The firm has a market cap of $1,158.42, a P/E ratio of 28.41 and a beta of -0.23.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.09). SSR Mining had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $107.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.00 million. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on SSRM shares. Scotiabank lowered SSR Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BidaskClub upgraded SSR Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded SSR Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SSR Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.38.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Koch Industries Inc. Purchases New Holdings in SSR Mining Inc (SSRM)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/koch-industries-inc-invests-116000-in-ssr-mining-inc-ssrm-stock-updated-updated-updated.html.

SSR Mining Profile

SSR Mining Inc, formerly Silver Standard Resources Inc, is a Canada-based resource company. The Company is engaged in the operation, acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal resource properties located in the Americas. The Company’s segments include Pirquitas mine, Marigold mine, Seabee Gold Operation, and Exploration and evaluation properties.

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.