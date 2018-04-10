Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) Given a €82.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) received a €82.00 ($101.23) price objective from analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on SKB. Warburg Research set a €77.50 ($95.68) target price on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €74.00 ($91.36) price target on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, equinet set a €67.00 ($82.72) price target on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €76.64 ($94.62).

Shares of SKB stock traded up €0.50 ($0.62) on Friday, hitting €76.20 ($94.07). 38,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,918. Koenig & Bauer has a one year low of €54.65 ($67.47) and a one year high of €74.25 ($91.67).

Koenig & Bauer Company Profile

Koenig & Bauer AG develops, produces, distributes, and services printing systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Web, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging, commercial book, and poster printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

