Zacks Investment Research Lowers Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) to Hold

Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, “Konica Minolta Holdings, Inc. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of imaging products including printers, lenses, and display materials. Its technologies business is in charge of the global deployment of office equipment, centering on multi-functional peripherals (MFPs), laser printers and digital printing systems. Its optics business offers high-value-added plastic and glass molded lenses, glass substrates for hard disk drives and display materials. Its healthcare business offers digital imaging technology. Its Sensing business provides customers with the products they need for precise measurements. Industrial Inkjet business offers high-performance printheads, multi-function inks, print units for label printing, and textile printing systems. Its Planetarium business is a comprehensive manufacturer of planetariums, from development and production of planetariums and projectors to show production and theater management. Konica Minolta Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of OTCMKTS KNCAY traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.11. Konica Minolta has a 12-month low of $15.36 and a 12-month high of $20.71. The company has a market cap of $4,206.04, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.79.

WARNING: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/konica-minolta-kncay-stock-rating-lowered-by-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated-updated.html.

Konica Minolta Company Profile

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in business technologies, industrial, and healthcare businesses in Japan, the United States, European countries, China, Asia, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, laser printers, filing devices, software and peripheral devices, digital color printing systems, digital monochrome printing systems, digital color-proofing systems, computer to plate products, prepress production systems, inkjet printheads, inkjet textile printers, and inkjet inks, as well as print and cloud services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Konica Minolta (KNCAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Konica Minolta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konica Minolta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.