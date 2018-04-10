Koppers (KOP) and Enviva Partners (EVA) Financial Contrast

Enviva Partners (NYSE: EVA) and Koppers (NYSE:KOP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

Enviva Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. Koppers does not pay a dividend. Enviva Partners pays out 406.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Enviva Partners has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Enviva Partners and Koppers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enviva Partners 3.80% 7.65% 2.89% Koppers 1.97% 94.85% 6.93%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.9% of Koppers shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Koppers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enviva Partners and Koppers’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enviva Partners $543.22 million 1.35 $17.51 million $0.61 45.74 Koppers $1.48 billion 0.62 $29.10 million $3.68 11.89

Koppers has higher revenue and earnings than Enviva Partners. Koppers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enviva Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Enviva Partners has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Koppers has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Enviva Partners and Koppers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enviva Partners 0 0 2 0 3.00 Koppers 0 1 4 0 2.80

Enviva Partners presently has a consensus price target of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.07%. Koppers has a consensus price target of $48.60, suggesting a potential upside of 11.09%. Given Enviva Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Enviva Partners is more favorable than Koppers.

Summary

Koppers beats Enviva Partners on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners, LP is a supplier of utility-grade wood pellets to power generators. The Company procures wood fiber and processes it into utility-grade wood pellets and loads the finished wood pellets into railcars, trucks and barges that are transported to deep-water marine terminals, where they are received, stored and loaded onto oceangoing vessels for transport to the Company’s principally Northern European customers. The Company’s principal product, utility-grade wood pellets, is a traded energy commodity that is used as a substitute for coal in both dedicated and co-fired power generation and combined heat and power plants. It enables power generators to generate electricity. The Company’s customers use its wood pellets as a substitute fuel for coal in dedicated biomass or co-fired coal power plants. Wood pellets are exported from the Company’s deep-water marine terminal in Chesapeake, Virginia, from a deep-water marine terminal in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC). The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings. It also provides rail joint bars to join rails together for railroads; transmission and distribution poles for electric and telephone utilities; and pilings. This segment also provides railroad services, such as engineering, design, repair, and inspection services for railroad bridges. The Performance Chemicals segment develops, manufactures, and markets water-based wood preservatives and wood specialty additives, including micronized copper quaternary and micronized copper azole, micronized pigments, alkaline copper quaternary, amine copper azole, and chromated copper arsenate for decking, fencing, utility poles, construction lumber and timbers, and vineyard stakes. The CMC segment manufactures creosote for use in the treatment of wood or as a feedstock in the production of carbon black; carbon pitch, a raw material used in the production of aluminum and steel; naphthalene for use as a feedstock in the production of phthalic anhydride and as a surfactant in the production of concrete; phthalic anhydride for the production of plasticizers, polyester resins, and alkyd paints; and carbon black feedstock for use in the production of carbon black. The company serves the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber, and construction industries. Koppers Holdings Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

