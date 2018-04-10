Korn Ferry (KFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.80.

KFY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Korn Ferry in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

In related news, Director Debra J. Perry sold 19,480 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total transaction of $978,090.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Angel R. Martinez purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.30 per share, for a total transaction of $100,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,009. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 2.6% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 62,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 5.2% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 38,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 42,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 4.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 50,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KFY traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.20. 58,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $30.27 and a 1 year high of $52.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,893.46, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.20.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $447.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

About Korn Ferry

Korn/Ferry International, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive recruitment services that are used to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit industries.

