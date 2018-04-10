Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Kosmos Energy earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 46.254961418858 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KOS shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Group upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets set a $10.00 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Kosmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.36.

Kosmos Energy stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.17. 2,009,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,690,545. Kosmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2,437.55, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a negative net margin of 34.98%. The company had revenue of $187.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (Kosmos) is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company is focused on the emerging areas along the Atlantic Margins. Its assets include existing production and development projects offshore Ghana, discoveries and further exploration potential offshore Mauritania and Senegal, as well as exploration licenses with hydrocarbon potential offshore Sao Tome and Principe, Suriname, Morocco and Western Sahara.

