KPN (KKPNF) & Its Competitors Critical Comparison

KPN (OTCMKTS: KKPNF) is one of 73 publicly-traded companies in the “Telephone communication, except radio” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare KPN to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KPN and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio KPN $7.53 billion $877.53 million 36.88 KPN Competitors $17.39 billion $2.01 billion 17.77

KPN’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than KPN. KPN is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.9% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares KPN and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KPN N/A N/A N/A KPN Competitors -12.39% -11.08% -0.96%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for KPN and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KPN 0 0 0 0 N/A KPN Competitors 603 1853 1937 97 2.34

As a group, “Telephone communication, except radio” companies have a potential upside of 66.75%. Given KPN’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe KPN has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

KPN has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KPN’s competitors have a beta of 0.59, meaning that their average stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

KPN Company Profile

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications, and information and communication technology (ICT) services in the Netherlands, the Americas, and internationally. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, broadband Internet, and television services to retail consumers; and network related ICT solutions to business customers, as well as operates an IP-based infrastructure for international wholesale customers. The company also provides services in the areas of communication, information, entertainment, and commercial sectors; and a range of end-to-end solutions in infrastructure, workspace management, cloud, security, data network, and data center services for small, medium-sized, and large enterprises. In addition, it offers connectivity solutions to fixed and mobile wholesale partners; and voice termination and data services for fixed and mobile operators, as well as voice-over-broadband. Koninklijke KPN N.V. was founded in 1852 and is based in The Hague, the Netherlands.

