Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 2,007 Shares of Heinz (KHC)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Heinz were worth $3,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Heinz by 438.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in Heinz by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS set a $80.00 price target on shares of Heinz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Heinz in a report on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Heinz from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (down from $93.00) on shares of Heinz in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Heinz presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.25. 4,680,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,126,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $73,790.75, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.59. Heinz has a 52-week low of $59.48 and a 52-week high of $93.88.

Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Heinz had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 41.93%. Heinz’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Heinz will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 70.42%.

Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company is a food and beverage company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of food and beverage products, including condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee and other grocery products. The Company’s segments include the United States, Canada and Europe.

