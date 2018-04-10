Bank of America Trims Heinz (KHC) Target Price to $85.00

Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 3rd. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KHC. BidaskClub cut shares of Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Group began coverage on Heinz in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Vetr raised Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.31 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.24. The stock had a trading volume of 740,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,060,798. Heinz has a 12 month low of $59.48 and a 12 month high of $93.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $73,790.75, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.59.

Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.06). Heinz had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 41.93%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Heinz will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heinz by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heinz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

About Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company is a food and beverage company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of food and beverage products, including condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee and other grocery products. The Company’s segments include the United States, Canada and Europe.

