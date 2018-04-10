Krones (KRN) Given a €120.00 Price Target at Commerzbank

Krones (ETR:KRN) has been assigned a €120.00 ($148.15) price target by analysts at Commerzbank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 15th. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Commerzbank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s previous close.

KRN has been the subject of several other reports. equinet set a €121.00 ($149.38) target price on Krones and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Krones in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Baader Bank set a €130.00 ($160.49) price target on shares of Krones and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €111.00 ($137.04) target price on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, UBS set a €115.00 ($141.98) price target on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €111.60 ($137.78).

Shares of KRN stock traded up €1.60 ($1.98) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €105.00 ($129.63). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,680. Krones has a fifty-two week low of €98.70 ($121.85) and a fifty-two week high of €121.25 ($149.69).

About Krones

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology, and Machines and Lines for the Compact Class.

