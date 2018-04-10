KT Corp (KT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

KT Corp (NYSE:KT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised KT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered KT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised KT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered KT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Nomura lowered KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KT. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in KT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in KT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Hosking Partners LLP bought a new position in KT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in KT by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. 26.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KT (NYSE KT) traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.60. The stock had a trading volume of 660,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,130. KT has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

KT Company Profile

KT Corporation is a telecommunications service provider. The Company’s segments include the Customer/Marketing Group, the Finance Business Group and the Others Group. The Customer/Marketing Group segment is engaged in providing various telecommunication services to individual/home/corporate customers and the convergence business.

