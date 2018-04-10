KuCoin Shares Hits Market Capitalization of $226.92 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. KuCoin Shares has a total market capitalization of $226.92 million and $293,074.00 worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KuCoin Shares has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One KuCoin Shares coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.49 or 0.00036429 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007206 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002922 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.10 or 0.00776069 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014587 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00040864 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00174972 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00064371 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About KuCoin Shares

KuCoin Shares was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 181,043,076 coins and its circulating supply is 91,043,076 coins. The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin. KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here. KuCoin Shares’ official website is www.kucoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange will buy back 100 million of the 200 million total tokens issued and burned them. “

Buying and Selling KuCoin Shares

KuCoin Shares can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is not presently possible to purchase KuCoin Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Shares must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KuCoin Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for KuCoin Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KuCoin Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.