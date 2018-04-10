KuCoin Shares Price Reaches $2.46 on Exchanges (KCS)

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. During the last seven days, KuCoin Shares has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. KuCoin Shares has a market capitalization of $223.65 million and $313,354.00 worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KuCoin Shares coin can currently be purchased for about $2.46 or 0.00035782 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007171 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002923 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.67 or 0.00767142 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014750 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014589 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00039307 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00176162 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00062431 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

KuCoin Shares Coin Profile

KuCoin Shares’ launch date was August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 181,043,076 coins and its circulating supply is 91,043,076 coins. The official website for KuCoin Shares is www.kucoin.com. KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange will buy back 100 million of the 200 million total tokens issued and burned them. “

KuCoin Shares Coin Trading

KuCoin Shares can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is not presently possible to purchase KuCoin Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Shares must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KuCoin Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

