Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KLIC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 694,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,976,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 125,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after buying an additional 31,327 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,993,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,288,000 after buying an additional 22,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $24.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1,727.87, a PE ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.20. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.22 and a 1-year high of $28.71.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $213.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.48 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KLIC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/kulicke-and-soffa-industries-inc-klic-shares-sold-by-macquarie-group-ltd.html.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures and sells capital equipment and expendable tools, as well as services, maintains, repairs and upgrades equipment, all used to assemble semiconductor devices. The Company supplies a range of bonding equipment. The Company operates through two segments: Equipment and Expendable Tools.

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.