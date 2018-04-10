Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, March 16th.

KLIC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,727.87, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.20. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1-year low of $18.22 and a 1-year high of $28.71.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $213.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.48 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 495,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 54,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 125,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the period. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures and sells capital equipment and expendable tools, as well as services, maintains, repairs and upgrades equipment, all used to assemble semiconductor devices. The Company supplies a range of bonding equipment. The Company operates through two segments: Equipment and Expendable Tools.

