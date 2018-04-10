KushCoin Price Tops $0.0592 on Top Exchanges (KUSH)

KushCoin (CURRENCY:KUSH) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One KushCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0592 or 0.00000865 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. KushCoin has a market capitalization of $326,952.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of KushCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KushCoin has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.28 or 0.04355610 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00001254 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015080 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000048 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007898 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00017168 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00012854 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000048 BTC.

KushCoin Coin Profile

KushCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 25th, 2017. KushCoin’s total supply is 5,518,928 coins. KushCoin’s official website is kushcoin.co. KushCoin’s official Twitter account is @kushcoindev.

KushCoin Coin Trading

KushCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not presently possible to buy KushCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KushCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KushCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

