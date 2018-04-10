KWS Saat (KWS) Given a €335.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

KWS Saat (ETR:KWS) received a €335.00 ($413.58) price objective from equities researchers at Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KWS. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of KWS Saat in a research report on Friday, January 19th. equinet set a €348.00 ($429.63) target price on shares of KWS Saat and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. KWS Saat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €336.00 ($414.81).

KWS Saat stock traded up €3.00 ($3.70) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €313.00 ($386.42). 1,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,184. KWS Saat has a fifty-two week low of €282.25 ($348.46) and a fifty-two week high of €383.15 ($473.02).

KWS Saat Company Profile

KWS SAAT SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and distribution of seed for agriculture worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Corn, Sugarbeet, and Cereals. The Corn segment produces and distributes corn seeds, rapeseeds, soybeans, sunflowers, and sorghum.

