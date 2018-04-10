Kyber Network (KNC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4.82 Million

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Kyber Network has a market cap of $137.76 million and $4.82 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kyber Network token can currently be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00015026 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, TDAX, OKEx and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Kyber Network has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007187 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002912 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.34 or 0.00765663 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014622 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00039407 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00176058 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00064152 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Kyber Network

Kyber Network was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Kyber Network’s total supply is 215,625,349 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,132,697 tokens. The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kyber Network is kyber.network. Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “KyberNetwork is an on-chain protocol which allows instant exchange and conversion of digital assets (e.g. crypto tokens) and cryptocurrencies (e.g. Ether, Bitcoin, ZCash) with high liquidity. KyberNetwork wants to implement several ideal operating properties of an exchange including trustless, decentralized execution, instant trade and high liquidity. Besides serving as an exchange, KyberNetwork also provides payment APIs that will allow Ethereum accounts to easily receive payments from any crypto tokens. “

Buying and Selling Kyber Network

Kyber Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, TDAX, Liqui, Tidex, Mercatox, COSS, EtherDelta, Cryptopia, OKEx, BigONE, Coinnest, Gate.io, Coinrail, Binance and Kucoin. It is not currently possible to purchase Kyber Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kyber Network must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kyber Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kyber Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kyber Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.