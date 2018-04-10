Zacks Investment Research Lowers L Brands (NYSE:LB) to Sell

L Brands (NYSE:LB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, “Despite reporting better-than-expected earnings and revenues in the final quarter of fiscal 2017, L Brands was hit primarily due to soft first quarter and fiscal 2018 view. Consequently, the stock has underperformed the industry in the past three months. Of late, the Zacks Consensus Estimate also witnessed downward revisions. Moreover, shrinking gross margin remains a major concern. Management anticipates gross margin to deteriorate year over year in the first quarter. However, the big take away from this quarter was sharp increase in revenues. Moreover, L Brands’ efforts to streamline Victoria’s Secret business, localizing assortments and enhancing direct business bode well. The company is also confident about achieving growth in the long run and anticipates annual operating income to improve by 10%. Further, the company’s foray into international markets is likely to provide long-term growth opportunities.”

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LB. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of L Brands in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $56.00 price objective on L Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on L Brands from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of L Brands in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of L Brands in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.24.

NYSE LB opened at $38.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.60, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.62. L Brands has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $63.10. The firm has a market cap of $10,782.53, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.78.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 101.69% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. analysts forecast that L Brands will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $226.90 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $672,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,082,438.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $1,403,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,789.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HPM Partners LLC lifted its stake in L Brands by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in L Brands by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in L Brands by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 9,912 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in L Brands by 1.5% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 84,019 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in L Brands by 25.7% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 6,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include loungewear, bras, panties, swimwear, athletic attire, fragrances, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, home fragrances, handbags, jewelry, and personal care accessories.

