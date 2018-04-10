L Brands (LB) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of 0.07

Media stories about L Brands (NYSE:LB) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. L Brands earned a news sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the specialty retailer an impact score of 46.1260948848921 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Shares of LB traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.32. 2,894,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,781,157. L Brands has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $63.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10,782.53, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.78.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. L Brands had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 101.69%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. L Brands’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that L Brands will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

L Brands announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $226.90 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of L Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 26th. Loop Capital set a $42.00 price target on shares of L Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of L Brands in a report on Monday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.24.

In other L Brands news, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $1,403,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,961,789.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $672,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,082,438.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “L Brands (LB) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of 0.07” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/l-brands-lb-earns-news-impact-score-of-0-07-updated-updated.html.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include loungewear, bras, panties, swimwear, athletic attire, fragrances, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, home fragrances, handbags, jewelry, and personal care accessories.

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.