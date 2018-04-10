Insider Buying: La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC) Major Shareholder Acquires 700,000 Shares of Stock

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $20,650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ LJPC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.91. The company had a trading volume of 899,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,923. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $22.68 and a 12 month high of $41.36. The stock has a market cap of $794.84, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.36.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.49). sell-side analysts predict that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowen Inc. raised its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 375.6% in the third quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 93,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc raised its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 854,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,491,000 after purchasing an additional 252,801 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,063,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,213,000 after purchasing an additional 18,863 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 13.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth about $309,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LJPC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Group cut shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. La Jolla Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.86.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/la-jolla-pharmaceutical-ljpc-major-shareholder-buys-20650000-00-in-stock-updated-updated.html.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. LJPC-501 is its formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension (CRH).

Receive News & Ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.