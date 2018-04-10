Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $189.13.

LH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho set a $178.00 price target on Laboratory Corp. of America and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $176.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, CEO David P. King sold 49,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total transaction of $8,232,063.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,090,529.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam H. Schechter sold 1,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.29, for a total value of $213,813.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,309.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,630 shares of company stock valued at $9,851,701. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 7,444.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 679 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Weik Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LH traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $165.15. 412,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,598. Laboratory Corp. of America has a twelve month low of $134.19 and a twelve month high of $181.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $16,472.13, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. equities analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is a life sciences company that is integrated in guiding patient care, providing clinical laboratory and end-to-end drug development services. The Company operates as a healthcare diagnostics company. The Company operates through two segments: LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development (CDD).

