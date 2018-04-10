Laboratory Corp. of America (LH) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Laboratory Corp. of America earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the medical research company an impact score of 46.1739960134889 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Laboratory Corp. of America stock traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $165.14. The company had a trading volume of 641,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,135. The stock has a market cap of $16,472.13, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Laboratory Corp. of America has a one year low of $134.19 and a one year high of $181.71.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.07. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $176.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.19.

In related news, CEO David P. King sold 49,967 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $8,232,063.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,090,529.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam H. Schechter sold 1,263 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.29, for a total transaction of $213,813.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,309.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,630 shares of company stock worth $9,851,701 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is a life sciences company that is integrated in guiding patient care, providing clinical laboratory and end-to-end drug development services. The Company operates as a healthcare diagnostics company. The Company operates through two segments: LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development (CDD).

