Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Purchases 588 Shares of iShares Dow Jones Transport. Avg. (BATS:IYT)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones Transport. Avg. (BATS:IYT) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Dow Jones Transport. Avg. worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cadinha & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones Transport. Avg. in the 4th quarter valued at $12,649,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares Dow Jones Transport. Avg. by 195.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 61,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,773,000 after acquiring an additional 40,613 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Dow Jones Transport. Avg. by 3,305.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 40,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 38,842 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Dow Jones Transport. Avg. by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 101,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,469,000 after acquiring an additional 29,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones Transport. Avg. during the 4th quarter worth $4,629,000.

Shares of IYT stock opened at $181.94 on Tuesday. iShares Dow Jones Transport. Avg. has a 1-year low of $157.65 and a 1-year high of $206.73.

iShares Dow Jones Transport. Avg. Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

