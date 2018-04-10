Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $1.79 Million Stake in Dj Wilshire Reit Etf (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dj Wilshire Reit Etf (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,648 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Dj Wilshire Reit Etf were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dj Wilshire Reit Etf by 354.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 5,876,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,955,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582,600 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Dj Wilshire Reit Etf during the 4th quarter valued at $12,841,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Dj Wilshire Reit Etf by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,918,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,053,000 after purchasing an additional 149,702 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Dj Wilshire Reit Etf during the 4th quarter worth $6,883,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in Dj Wilshire Reit Etf during the 4th quarter worth $6,162,000.

Shares of KBE stock opened at $46.82 on Tuesday. Dj Wilshire Reit Etf has a 1-year low of $39.60 and a 1-year high of $52.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th were issued a $0.159 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th.

Dj Wilshire Reit Etf Company Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

