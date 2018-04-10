Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Grows Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 45.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 282,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 774,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,969,000 after purchasing an additional 51,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $684,000.

NYSEARCA:FNDE opened at $30.15 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $33.13.

