Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $328,000 Holdings in Diamondback Energy (FANG)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) by 72.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,596 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 6,892 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth $603,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 209,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,408,000 after purchasing an additional 8,629 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,287 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth $429,000.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FANG shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.60.

In related news, CFO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total transaction of $327,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Randall J. Holder sold 7,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $883,948.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,431 shares of company stock valued at $17,101,852 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $113.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11,448.27, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.82. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $82.77 and a 1 year high of $134.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $399.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.74 million. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 40.02% and a return on equity of 9.63%. equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/ladenburg-thalmann-financial-services-inc-has-328000-holdings-in-diamondback-energy-fang.html.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Wolfcamp, Spraberry, Clearfork, Bone Spring, and Cline formations.

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.