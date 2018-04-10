Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $349,000 Position in Balchem Co. (BCPC)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 96.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Balchem were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCPC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 214,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,466,000 after buying an additional 10,501 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 63,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 247.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,911,000 after buying an additional 51,396 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Balchem during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th.

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $84.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2,692.99, a PE ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Balchem Co. has a 1-year low of $70.23 and a 1-year high of $88.47.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $159.26 million for the quarter. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 15.14%.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

