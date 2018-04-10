PowerShares Aerospace & Defense (SPHQ) Shares Bought by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of PowerShares Aerospace & Defense (BMV:SPHQ) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 155,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,675 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.35% of PowerShares Aerospace & Defense worth $4,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in PowerShares Aerospace & Defense in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in PowerShares Aerospace & Defense in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PowerShares Aerospace & Defense in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in PowerShares Aerospace & Defense by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in PowerShares Aerospace & Defense in the 4th quarter valued at about $376,000.

SPHQ traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $29.88. PowerShares Aerospace & Defense has a 52 week low of $533.00 and a 52 week high of $561.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 20th were given a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 19th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%.

