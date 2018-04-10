Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Buys 38,775 Shares of Schwab Strategic Trust (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Strategic Trust (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 68.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,775 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.10% of Schwab Strategic Trust worth $4,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Strategic Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Strategic Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 147,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,686,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Strategic Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Strategic Trust by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Strategic Trust by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $50.92. 266,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,671. Schwab Strategic Trust has a fifty-two week low of $50.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.82.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd were paid a $0.1172 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Schwab Strategic Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

