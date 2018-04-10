Dow Chemical (NYSE:DWDP) Shares Bought by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Dow Chemical (NYSE:DWDP) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,919 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Dow Chemical were worth $19,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Dow Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth $2,095,726,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Dow Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth $1,920,750,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Dow Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth $1,111,269,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Dow Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth $1,041,116,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Dow Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth $839,246,000. 70.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DWDP opened at $63.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $148,382.05, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.31. Dow Chemical has a 12-month low of $59.29 and a 12-month high of $77.08.

Dow Chemical (NYSE:DWDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.46 billion. Dow Chemical had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 8.21%. Dow Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Dow Chemical will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Dow Chemical’s payout ratio is 44.71%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DWDP. Barclays raised shares of Dow Chemical from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dow Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Dow Chemical from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Dow Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Dow Chemical in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.77.

In related news, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 69,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $5,042,604.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald C. Edmonds sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total value of $1,077,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dow Chemical

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

