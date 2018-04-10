Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Acquires 26,284 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 70.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,284 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 197,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000.

Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF stock opened at $29.27 on Tuesday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $31.02.

About Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

