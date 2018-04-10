Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Acquires 36,766 Shares of First Trust Cnsmer Disry Alpha Fnd (NYSEARCA:FXD)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Cnsmer Disry Alpha Fnd (NYSEARCA:FXD) by 532.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,766 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.36% of First Trust Cnsmer Disry Alpha Fnd worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cnsmer Disry Alpha Fnd by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,971,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,990,000 after acquiring an additional 535,371 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in First Trust Cnsmer Disry Alpha Fnd by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 401,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,903,000 after purchasing an additional 112,178 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Cnsmer Disry Alpha Fnd during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,391,000. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL purchased a new position in First Trust Cnsmer Disry Alpha Fnd during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,699,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in First Trust Cnsmer Disry Alpha Fnd by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 78,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 30,988 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FXD opened at $40.96 on Tuesday. First Trust Cnsmer Disry Alpha Fnd has a 52 week low of $35.72 and a 52 week high of $45.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0576 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 22nd.

First Trust Cnsmer Disry Alpha Fnd Company Profile

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Discretionary Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

