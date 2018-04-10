Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 5,017 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (OGE)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,017 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 18,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter D. Clarke purchased 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.40 per share, for a total transaction of $59,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,940. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

OGE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. UBS initiated coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $32.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6,464.49, a PE ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $29.59 and a 12 month high of $37.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $501.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.39 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. research analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.27%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/ladenburg-thalmann-financial-services-inc-sells-5017-shares-of-oge-energy-corp-oge.html.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. The company operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.