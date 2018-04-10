391,633 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Purchased by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 391,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,752,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 6.1% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 448,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,586,000 after purchasing an additional 42,444 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 123,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,928,000 after purchasing an additional 9,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,242,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,154,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,403,570. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $119.55 and a 12-month high of $146.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 23rd were paid a $0.5661 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

