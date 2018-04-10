Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Takes Position in Vanguard European Stock Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard European Stock Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VGK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HPM Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard European Stock Index Fund by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 9,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard European Stock Index Fund by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard European Stock Index Fund by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 37,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard European Stock Index Fund by 3.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg grew its position in Vanguard European Stock Index Fund by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 10,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period.

VGK traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $59.44. 5,112,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,180,745. Vanguard European Stock Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $63.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 26th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/lake-street-advisors-group-llc-invests-1-42-million-in-vanguard-ftse-europe-etf-vgk-stock-updated-updated-updated.html.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard European Stock Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard European Stock Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.