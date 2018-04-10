Lakeland Industries (LAKE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.90 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) will report sales of $21.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.64 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.15 million. Lakeland Industries posted sales of $20.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Industries will report full-year sales of $21.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $92.98 million to $94.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $98.12 million per share, with estimates ranging from $98.10 million to $98.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lakeland Industries.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $23.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.06 million.

LAKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet lowered Lakeland Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAKE. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 776.0% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 225,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,183,000 after buying an additional 199,964 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,631 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after purchasing an additional 103,694 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 61,634 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $695,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.55. The stock had a trading volume of 22,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,515. Lakeland Industries has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $17.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.97, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 6.43.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. The company offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and fire fighting and heat protective apparel, which protects against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

