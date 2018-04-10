Lam Research (LRCX) Upgraded at Vetr

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) was upgraded by stock analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, March 15th. The firm currently has a $250.51 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Vetr‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Lam Research to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Sunday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.14.

Lam Research stock traded up $7.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $200.17. 2,712,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,803,474. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $124.91 and a 52 week high of $234.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $31,066.89, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 36.08%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. analysts predict that Lam Research will post 16.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 6th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Richard A. Gottscho sold 16,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $3,542,197.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah A. O’dowd sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.64, for a total transaction of $390,194.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,393 shares of company stock worth $19,222,556. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 91.6% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Lam Research by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation is a supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. The Company designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes and services semiconductor processing systems that are used in the fabrication of integrated circuits (ICs). It operates through manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment segment.

