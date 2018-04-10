Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LAMR. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamar Advertising has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.25.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.93. 557,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,921. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,278.69, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $61.36 and a 1 year high of $79.17.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.71 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 72.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 209.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company is an outdoor advertising company in the United States. The Company operates in the advertising segment. The Company sells advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches and logo plates. It operates three types of outdoor advertising displays: billboards, logo signs and transit advertising displays.

