Lamden (TAU) 1-Day Volume Hits $163,523.00

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Lamden token can now be bought for approximately $0.0757 or 0.00001106 BTC on popular exchanges including ForkDelta, Radar Relay, CoinFalcon and IDEX. Lamden has a market cap of $10.77 million and approximately $163,523.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lamden has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00088564 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00032170 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007360 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00001259 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000726 BTC.

TechShares (THS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007012 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lamden Token Profile

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 13th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io.

Buying and Selling Lamden

Lamden can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinFalcon, Radar Relay, IDEX, OTCBTC and ForkDelta. It is not currently possible to buy Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

