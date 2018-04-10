Lamprell (LON:LAM) Price Target Lowered to GBX 115 at Canaccord Genuity

Lamprell (LON:LAM) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 120 ($1.70) to GBX 115 ($1.63) in a research note issued on Friday, March 23rd. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LAM. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 119 ($1.68) target price on shares of Lamprell in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase cut their price objective on shares of Lamprell from GBX 82 ($1.16) to GBX 78 ($1.10) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Investec reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 72 ($1.02) price objective (down from GBX 81 ($1.14)) on shares of Lamprell in a report on Thursday, March 22nd.

Shares of Lamprell stock traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.04) on Friday, reaching GBX 79 ($1.12). 246,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,745. Lamprell has a 52 week low of GBX 56.50 ($0.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 125 ($1.77).

In other news, insider Mel Fitzgerald bought 11,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 74 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £8,709.80 ($12,310.67).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/lamprell-lam-price-target-cut-to-gbx-115-by-analysts-at-canaccord-genuity-updated-updated.html.

About Lamprell

Lamprell plc, through its subsidiaries, provides fabrication, engineering, and contracting services to the offshore and onshore oil and gas, and renewable energy industries in the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company engages in the design and construction of new build jackup drilling rigs and multi-purpose liftboats; offshore construction activities, such as complex living quarters, wellhead decks, topsides, jackets, parts for FPSOs/FPUs, and other offshore fixed facilities; and fabricates packaged, pre-assembled, and modularized units, as well as accommodation modules and complex process modules for onshore LNG and downstream modular construction projects It also provides oil and gas contracting services, including land rig, rig refurbishment and maintenance, and site work services; engineering and construction services; and manpower supply and ancillary services.

Receive News & Ratings for Lamprell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamprell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.