Lamprell (LON:LAM) Insider Acquires £8,709.80 in Stock

Lamprell (LON:LAM) insider Mel Fitzgerald acquired 11,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 74 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £8,709.80 ($12,310.67).

LON:LAM traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.03) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 78.30 ($1.11). 116,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,745. Lamprell has a 1-year low of GBX 56.50 ($0.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 125 ($1.77).

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase decreased their price objective on shares of Lamprell from GBX 82 ($1.16) to GBX 78 ($1.10) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Investec restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 72 ($1.02) price target (down from GBX 81 ($1.14)) on shares of Lamprell in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 119 ($1.68) price objective on shares of Lamprell in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Lamprell from GBX 120 ($1.70) to GBX 115 ($1.63) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 23rd.

Lamprell Company Profile

Lamprell plc, through its subsidiaries, provides fabrication, engineering, and contracting services to the offshore and onshore oil and gas, and renewable energy industries in the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company engages in the design and construction of new build jackup drilling rigs and multi-purpose liftboats; offshore construction activities, such as complex living quarters, wellhead decks, topsides, jackets, parts for FPSOs/FPUs, and other offshore fixed facilities; and fabricates packaged, pre-assembled, and modularized units, as well as accommodation modules and complex process modules for onshore LNG and downstream modular construction projects It also provides oil and gas contracting services, including land rig, rig refurbishment and maintenance, and site work services; engineering and construction services; and manpower supply and ancillary services.

