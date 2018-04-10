LanaCoin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $260.00 (CRYPTO:LANA)

LanaCoin (CURRENCY:LANA) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 3:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. LanaCoin has a total market capitalization of $358,326.00 and approximately $260.00 worth of LanaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LanaCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Over the last week, LanaCoin has traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.66 or 0.04417030 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00035594 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00052815 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.91 or 0.00713410 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00019563 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00077226 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00056595 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00031826 BTC.

About LanaCoin

LanaCoin (CRYPTO:LANA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. LanaCoin’s total supply is 889,212,088 coins. LanaCoin’s official Twitter account is @LanaCoin. The official website for LanaCoin is lanacoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “LanaCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling LanaCoin

LanaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy LanaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LanaCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LanaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

