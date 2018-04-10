Lancaster Colony (LANC) and TreeHouse Foods (THS) Critical Survey

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ: LANC) and TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Lancaster Colony and TreeHouse Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lancaster Colony 0 0 3 0 3.00 TreeHouse Foods 1 12 4 0 2.18

Lancaster Colony presently has a consensus target price of $153.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.31%. TreeHouse Foods has a consensus target price of $54.13, indicating a potential upside of 37.48%. Given TreeHouse Foods’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TreeHouse Foods is more favorable than Lancaster Colony.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lancaster Colony and TreeHouse Foods’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lancaster Colony $1.20 billion 2.81 $115.31 million $4.62 26.64 TreeHouse Foods $6.31 billion 0.35 -$286.20 million $2.81 14.01

Lancaster Colony has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TreeHouse Foods. TreeHouse Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lancaster Colony, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Lancaster Colony pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. TreeHouse Foods does not pay a dividend. Lancaster Colony pays out 51.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lancaster Colony has increased its dividend for 55 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Lancaster Colony has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TreeHouse Foods has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lancaster Colony and TreeHouse Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lancaster Colony 9.84% 19.65% 15.67% TreeHouse Foods -4.54% 6.49% 2.54%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.2% of Lancaster Colony shares are held by institutional investors. 31.9% of Lancaster Colony shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of TreeHouse Foods shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lancaster Colony beats TreeHouse Foods on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It offers salad dressings and sauces under the Marzetti, Marzetti Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery, Mamma Bella, and Mamma Bella's brands; and frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's and Mary B's brands. The company also provides dry egg noodles under the Inn Maid and Amish Kitchen brands; frozen specialty noodles under the Reames and Aunt Vi's brands; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, New York BRAND Bakery Texas Toast, Chatham Village, Cardini's, Marzetti Simply Dressed, and Marzetti brands; sprouted grain bakery products under the Angelic Bakehouse and Flatzza brands; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; and caviar under the Romanoff brand name. In addition, it manufactures and sells other products to brand license agreements, including Olive Garden's dressings and Jack Daniel's mustards, as well as endorsement agreements, such as Hungry Girl flatbreads. The company's products are sold through sales personnel, food brokers, and distributors to retailers and restaurants, as well as to industrial customers. Lancaster Colony Corporation was founded in 1961 and is based in Westerville, Ohio.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. is a consumer packaged food and beverage manufacturer. The Company’s segments include North American Retail Grocery, Food Away From Home, and Industrial and Export. The Company manufactures a range of shelf stable, refrigerated, fresh and frozen products. Its product categories include beverages, salad dressings, snack nuts, beverage enhancers, pickles, sauces, cereals, pasta and dry dinners, cookies and crackers, retail bakery, aseptic products, jams and other products. The North American Retail Grocery segment sells branded and private label products to customers within the United States and Canada. The Food Away From Home segment sells products to foodservice customers, including restaurant chains and food distribution companies within the United States and Canada. The Industrial and Export segment includes the Company’s co-pack business and non-dairy powdered creamer sales to industrial customers for use in industrial applications.

