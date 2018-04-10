Dean Foods (DF) and Lancaster Colony (LANC) Critical Analysis

Dean Foods (NYSE: DF) and Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dean Foods and Lancaster Colony’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dean Foods $7.80 billion 0.10 $61.58 million $0.80 11.16 Lancaster Colony $1.20 billion 2.80 $115.31 million $4.62 26.56

Lancaster Colony has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dean Foods. Dean Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lancaster Colony, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Dean Foods has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lancaster Colony has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dean Foods and Lancaster Colony’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dean Foods 0.79% 11.80% 2.90% Lancaster Colony 9.84% 19.65% 15.67%

Dividends

Dean Foods pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Lancaster Colony pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Dean Foods pays out 45.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lancaster Colony pays out 51.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Lancaster Colony has increased its dividend for 55 consecutive years. Dean Foods is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Dean Foods and Lancaster Colony, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dean Foods 2 8 2 0 2.00 Lancaster Colony 0 0 3 0 3.00

Dean Foods presently has a consensus price target of $11.75, indicating a potential upside of 31.58%. Lancaster Colony has a consensus price target of $153.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.70%. Given Dean Foods’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Dean Foods is more favorable than Lancaster Colony.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.3% of Dean Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of Lancaster Colony shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Dean Foods shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.9% of Lancaster Colony shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lancaster Colony beats Dean Foods on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dean Foods Company Profile

Dean Foods Company, a food and beverage company, processes and distributes milk, and other dairy and dairy case products in the United States. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes various branded and private label dairy, and diary case products, such as fluid milk, ice creams, cultured dairy products, creamers, ice cream mixes, and other dairy products; and juices, teas, bottled water, and other products. It sells its products under approximately 50 national, regional, and local proprietary or licensed brands, and private labels, including DairyPure, TruMoo, Alta Dena, Berkeley Farms, Country Fresh, Dean's, Friendly's, Garelick Farms, LAND O LAKES, Lehigh Valley Dairy Farms, Mayfield, McArthur, Meadow Gold, Oak Farms, PET, T.G. Lee, Tuscan, and others. The company sells its products to retailers, distributors, foodservice outlets, educational institutions, and governmental entities through its sales forces. Dean Foods Company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It offers salad dressings and sauces under the Marzetti, Marzetti Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery, Mamma Bella, and Mamma Bella's brands; and frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's and Mary B's brands. The company also provides dry egg noodles under the Inn Maid and Amish Kitchen brands; frozen specialty noodles under the Reames and Aunt Vi's brands; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, New York BRAND Bakery Texas Toast, Chatham Village, Cardini's, Marzetti Simply Dressed, and Marzetti brands; sprouted grain bakery products under the Angelic Bakehouse and Flatzza brands; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; and caviar under the Romanoff brand name. In addition, it manufactures and sells other products to brand license agreements, including Olive Garden's dressings and Jack Daniel's mustards, as well as endorsement agreements, such as Hungry Girl flatbreads. The company's products are sold through sales personnel, food brokers, and distributors to retailers and restaurants, as well as to industrial customers. Lancaster Colony Corporation was founded in 1961 and is based in Westerville, Ohio.

