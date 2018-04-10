Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC Sells 96,696 Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,406,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 96,696 shares during the period. RLJ Lodging Trust comprises 15.5% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.95% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $74,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 111.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 628,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,833,000 after buying an additional 330,962 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 530,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after buying an additional 160,328 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 49.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 113,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 37,459 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 656,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,423,000 after buying an additional 85,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 828,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,196,000 after buying an additional 19,969 shares in the last quarter.

RLJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RLJ Lodging Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.27.

Shares of NYSE:RLJ traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.27. 4,100,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,541. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $23.98. The firm has a market cap of $3,514.43, a PE ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $462.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.14 million. sell-side analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.00%.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring premium-branded, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 156 hotels with approximately 30,570 rooms, located in 26 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

