Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 90,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,000. Lennar makes up about 1.2% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 22.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,962 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 7,489 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Lennar by 5.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Lennar by 12.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 77,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after buying an additional 8,241 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Lennar by 2.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 100.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after buying an additional 40,128 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LEN. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Lennar from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Lennar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Lennar from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.40.

In other Lennar news, Director Jeffrey Sonnenfeld sold 2,095 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Friday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $131,943.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,019,894.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $695,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 222,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,456,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,095 shares of company stock valued at $10,943,593 over the last ninety days. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE LEN traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $60.09. 5,845,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,198,927. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $14,776.68, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $49.34 and a 52-week high of $72.17.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 4th. The construction company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation is a provider of real estate related financial services, commercial real estate, investment management and finance company. The Company is a homebuilder that operates in various states. Its segments include Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Rialto and Lennar Multifamily.

