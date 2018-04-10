Landec (LNDC) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Landec (NASDAQ: LNDC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/24/2018 – Landec was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Landec Corp. engages in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling of products for food and biomaterials markets and license technology applications. Its operating segment consists of Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export and Biomaterials. Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment includes marketing and packing specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables. Food Export segment consists of sale of whole commodity fruit and vegetable product. Biomaterials segment sells products utilizing hyaluronan, a naturally occurring polysaccharide which is distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in both animals and humans. Landec Corp. is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA. “

3/21/2018 – Landec was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/14/2018 – Landec was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/8/2018 – Landec was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Landec Corp. engages in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling of products for food and biomaterials markets and license technology applications. Its operating segment consists of Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export and Biomaterials. Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment includes marketing and packing specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables. Food Export segment consists of sale of whole commodity fruit and vegetable product. Biomaterials segment sells products utilizing hyaluronan, a naturally occurring polysaccharide which is distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in both animals and humans. Landec Corp. is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA. “

2/10/2018 – Landec was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of Landec Co. (LNDC) traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.95. 41,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $354.84, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 1.01. Landec Co. has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $14.95.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.82 million. Landec had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. analysts predict that Landec Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Landec by 14.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 239,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 30,906 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Landec by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,310,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,924,000 after buying an additional 13,077 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Landec during the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Landec by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 260,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 73,823 shares during the period. Finally, NWQ Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Landec by 1.4% during the third quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,779,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,941,000 after buying an additional 53,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through three segments: Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export, and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.